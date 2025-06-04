Rayya Talks Returns with Gut Health Expert Joy Somers for an Empowering Wellness Morning

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery the Retreat, Palm Dubai is pleased to announce the upcoming edition of Rayya Talks, set to take place on Thursday, 12 June 2025. This empowering morning experience will be led by certified Holistic Transformation Coach and Gut Health Expert Joy Somers, and will feature a first-of-its-kind lymphatic flow workout and sound healing session to complement the wellness journey.This morning session is themed “The Gut Glow-Up: Detox, Drain & Drop the Weight,” the event invites women to reconnect with their bodies through the transformative power of gut health, natural detox and energy recalibration. This immersive wellness session integrates movement, nourishment, education and stillness for full-body healing and rejuvenation.Guests will begin with a 45-minute gut health masterclass led by Joy Somers, where they will uncover how gut health, metabolism, and the lymphatic system work in synergy to support vibrant skin, healthy weight, and mental clarity.This will be followed by a 35-minute guided lymphatic detox workout, curated and led by Joy herself - marking the first time this method is offered in a live group setting in the UAE. The low-impact, flow-based movement sequence is designed to activate the lymphatic system, reduce inflammation, and stimulate natural detoxification.The morning concludes with a 25-minute sound bath experience facilitated by renowned sound healer Micaela Arruda, inviting participants to ground, integrate and restore inner calm.“At MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai, our goal is to offer experiences that go beyond wellness trends and truly empower our guests. Rayya Talks embodies this mission, and we are honoured to welcome Joy Somers for a morning that speaks to the mind, body, and soul,” said Samir Arora, General Manager, MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai.“The gut is the body’s command center. When it functions optimally, your energy, immunity, and confidence return,” said Joy Somers. “This session is about equipping women with the knowledge and tools to detox safely, move with intention, and feel at home in their bodies again.”Event Details:Date: Thursday 12 June 2025Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AMVenue: Club Lounge, MGallery the Retreat Palm DubaiDress Code: ActivewearPrice: AED 180 per personItinerary:● 45 min Gut Health Masterclass with Joy Somers● 35 min Lymphatic Detox Workout (First-of-its-kind session)● 25 min Sound Bath with Micaela Arruda● Includes nourishing bites, detox juices, coffee, tea and Glow-Up Protein Coffees sponsored by Chief Collagen● All attendees will leave with a carefully curated goodie bag by Joy SomersThis unique experience is designed for women seeking real change - physically, emotionally, and energetically. Limited spots are available.For more information and for booking https://pay.ziina.com/coachjoyous05/T2FKXVIdH or follow both @coachjoyous05l and @theretreatpalmdubai on instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’Appanna Founder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.About Joy Somers:Joy Somers is a certified Holistic Transformation Coach and Gut Health Expert with over a decade of experience in guiding individuals toward sustainable wellness. Her integrative approach combines gut-healing nutrition, hormone balance, and modern biohacking strategies to help clients achieve lasting health transformations.Having coached over 10,000 busy professionals, Joy specialises in helping individuals lose weight, boost energy, and overcome chronic symptoms without restrictive dieting or excessive supplementation. Her programs emphasize natural methods to reset metabolism, balance hormones, and enhance overall vitality.Joy’s background includes international competition in CrossFit and powerlifting, reflecting her commitment to physical fitness and resilience. She is also the creator of the popular 10-Day Gut Health Transformation Program, designed to help participants reset their digestive health and metabolism safely and effectively.Based in Dubai, Joy is a sought-after speaker and coach, known for her relatable and empowering approach to wellness. She is passionate about making gut health accessible and achievable for all, helping clients feel energised, confident and in control of their health.

