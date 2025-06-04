Keeta Continues AFC Sponsorship, Supporting Key Asian Qualifiers

RIYADH, NOT APPLICABLE, SAUDI ARABIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, is continuing its sponsorship of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 2026, maintaining its involvement in major regional football events hosted in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

Following its debut during the Saudi Arabia vs. China fixture in March, Keeta will now support two upcoming qualifiers: Saudi Arabia vs. Bahrain on June 5th in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia vs. Australia on June 10th in Jeddah. These matches mark Keeta’s second and third activations under its partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“As the AFC qualifiers progress, we’re pleased to be part of these moments that bring people together,” said Ashley Lui, CEO of Keeta, Middle East. “Through our continued sponsorship, we aim to contribute to the energy and unity that football creates across communities.”

Keeta’s presence includes in-stadium visibility, digital engagement, and fan-oriented activations designed to enhance the matchday experience in a thoughtful and localized way. Influencer collaborations and real-time content will support community engagement around the matches.

This sponsorship reflects Keeta’s growing connection with Saudi Arabia and its alignment with Vision 2030 goals, encouraging active lifestyles, local innovation, and stronger community ties. With over 30,000 riders and partnerships with thousands of restaurants across the Kingdom, Keeta is steadily becoming part of daily life for many households. As the global arm of Meituan, Keeta leverages the expertise of its mother company which manages over 98 million peak daily orders and serves more than 770 million users.

While Keeta’s involvement is through its official sponsorship of the AFC, its increasing presence at key matches hosted in the GCC underscores a broader commitment to the region’s development, culture, and people.

-Ends-

