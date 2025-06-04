Ariston reinforces its positioning as ‘The home of sustainable comfort’

Innovative launches and green initiatives around World Environment Day

We celebrate the home. Ariston believes in giving more homes access to advanced sustainable comfort solutions using less energy and effort, so we can all enjoy life at home and on our planet.” — Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the ME, Turkey, and Caucasus

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the lead-up to World Environment Day 2025, Ariston Middle East reflected in its slogan ‘The home of sustainable comfort ’ by unveiling initiatives that reflect its deep-rooted commitment to energy efficiency and eco-conscious living. The company continues to lead by example, not only advocating sustainability but integrating it into every layer of its brand, from cutting-edge technologies to community-driven environmental action, supporting the UAE’s broader green agenda.The recent launch of the NUOS PLUS S2 heat pump water heater highlights Ariston’s dedication to sustainable innovation . Designed in Italy, this advanced system delivers exceptional efficiency by harnessing renewable energy from the air and using the eco-friendly R290 natural refrigerant, significantly reducing electricity consumption and environmental impact. With sleek aesthetics and smart connectivity via the Ariston NET app, the NUOS PLUS S2 offers a seamless combination of performance, design, and convenience.Following this, Ariston Middle East introduced the PRO1 Eco, featuring ECO EVO smart technology that learns user habits to deliver hot water efficiently while minimizing energy waste. Also crafted in Italy, the PRO1 Eco blends intelligent functionality with energy-saving performance, making it a dependable and eco-conscious solution for everyday comfort. Together, these innovations reflect Ariston’s ongoing commitment to smart, sustainable living aligned with the future.Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus, said “Around the world, Ariston strives to provide people with practical and effective solutions that can improve the quality of their everyday home life and to live more sustainably. We are proud to walk the talk here in UAE where our ethos is valued even at the government level. We are especially grateful to our customers who choose smarter, more sustainable comfort for their homes and businesses.”Underlining its commitment to collaborative climate action, Ariston Middle East co-hosted “Energize Tomorrow,” a private showcase held on 21 May at JW Marriott Marina, Dubai. The event brought together key corporate partners to present sustainable innovations and spark meaningful dialogue on the future of energy-efficient solutions in the region. The showcase aligned with the UAE’s environmental vision and reinforced Ariston’s position as a leader in sustainable technology.This year, in support of environmental education and grassroots engagement, Ariston Middle East partnered once again with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), donating water heaters to schools across the UAE for the second consecutive year.Reiterating Ariston’s brand values, Alberto Torner said, “ We celebrate the home. Ariston believes in giving more homes access to advanced sustainable comfort solutions using less energy and effort, so we can all enjoy life at home and on our planet.”About Ariston GroupAriston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating. In 2022, the Group reported nearly 2.4 billion euros in revenues. With the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group now employs over 10,000 people, has representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites, and 30 research and development centers across five continents. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, the Group is committed to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, continuous technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. Ariston Group operates under global brands like Ariston, ELCO, and Wolf, and iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, Thermowatt, and Ecoflam.

