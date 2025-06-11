Shiji Releases 2025 Hospitality Distribution Technology Chart: Navigating a Rapidly Evolving Ecosystem

Consolidation, AI, social media booking, and direct channel growth define the next era of hotel distribution.

Our 2025/2026 chart helps hoteliers make sense of that evolution by tracking not just the companies involved, but the trends shaping their decisions.” — Natalie Kimball, VP of Strategic Accounts, Shiji Horizon Distribution.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global hospitality technology innovator, today announced the launch of its 2025/2026 Hospitality Distribution Technology Chart , offering the industry’s most up-to-date visual guide to the ever-changing world of hotel distribution.Now in its tenth year, the annual chart has become a trusted reference for hoteliers, investors, and tech providers seeking clarity in a crowded and complex technology landscape. The 2025/2026 edition captures a year defined by market consolidation, social media’s rise as a direct booking channel, and a new wave of AI-powered, API-friendly solutions.A Snapshot of the New Distribution RealityFrom new players to evolving categories, the chart reflects key shifts in how hospitality companies connect with travelers across channels. The 2025 update introduces three new sections: Marketplace, Social Media with Booking, and Upselling. These additions highlight the growing influence of non-traditional booking paths and revenue opportunities. Meanwhile, a surge in brand evolutions and strategic acquisitions continues to reshape competitive dynamics.Key Trends Identified in the 2025/2026 Chart Include:• The emergence of Marketplace platforms as important distribution avenues.• Social media evolving from an inspiration tool to a booking engine.• Upselling solutions becoming central to revenue strategy.• AI integration across nearly every category of hotel technology.• A shift toward end-to-end platforms delivering unified experiences.• Growing emphasis on direct booking performance and ownership.• Demand for open APIs and interoperable systems as hotels seek flexibility.The Rise of Social and Alternative Booking PathsFor the first time, platforms like Douyin (TikTok China) and WeChat appear on the chart in a new “Social Media with booking” category, acknowledging the growing role of social commerce in travel decisions. Likewise, the “Marketplace” section spotlights new platforms giving hotels more distribution options outside traditional OTAs.Technology that Drives Revenue and FlexibilityHotels continue to invest in tech that delivers clear ROI, whether through smarter upselling, better direct booking performance, or enhanced business analytics tools. Open APIs and flexible integrations are no longer just nice to have; they are mission critical.An Industry Compass“The hotel distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever,” said Natalie Kimball, Vice President of Strategic Accounts for Americas and EMEA at Shiji Horizon Distribution. “Our 2025/2026 chart helps hoteliers make sense of that evolution by tracking not just the companies involved, but the trends shaping their decisions.”The Shiji Hospitality Distribution Technology Chart was first launched in 2015 and is curated with input from independent experts and hospitality stakeholders worldwide. It is freely available for download and widely used by hotel brands, consultants, and media.To download the full 2025/2026 chart and accompanying industry analysis, click here: Hotel Distribution Technology Chart 2025/2026About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night. Built on the Shiji Platform—the only truly global hotel technology platform—Shiji’s cloud-based solutions include property management system, point-of-sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest hotel chains. With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That’s why the best hotels run on Shiji—day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroup.com.

