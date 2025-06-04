Altera Malaysia Marks 30 Years of Innovation and Growth in Penang

As we look toward the future, we remain committed to our mission of making Altera the world’s #1 FPGA solutions provider.” — Ruban Kanagaratnam

PENANG, MALAYSIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altera Malaysia proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of technology innovation and talent development in Malaysia's dynamic electrical and electronics (E&E) sector. Established in 1995, Altera Malaysia is the primary global branch of U.S.-based Altera Corporation, a leader in FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) technologies.Over the years, the Penang site has evolved into a key contributor to Altera’s global operations, supporting a wide range of business-critical functions including semiconductor design, manufacturing, platform and application development, software engineering, finance, marketing, planning, and human resources.To commemorate this milestone, Altera Malaysia hosted a gala dinner at the Bayview Beach Resort in Penang. The celebration welcomed over 800 employees and featured a vibrant programme of performances and a keynote address by Ruban Kanagaratnam, Vice President and Managing Director of Altera Malaysia.In his address, Ruban expressed heartfelt appreciation for the dedication of the team over the past 30 years. He reflected on Altera Malaysia’s growth from its humble beginnings into a powerhouse of technological innovations.“Today marks a significant milestone in Altera Malaysia’s journey of growth, innovation, and global impact. For 30 years, Altera Malaysia has helped push the boundaries of semiconductor innovation, placing Altera at the forefront of driving major technology transitions across data centers, communications infrastructure, embedded and edge applications. As we look toward the future, we remain committed to our mission of making Altera the world’s #1 FPGA solutions provider.”Looking ahead, Altera Malaysia plans to deepen its investments in local engineering talent, foster partnerships with academic and industry leaders, and make meaningful contributions to Malaysia’s national digital and industrial transformation goals.###About AlteraAltera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning data centers, communications, industrial, automotive, and more.Established in 1995, Altera Malaysia has been at the forefront of the company’s global presence and steadily expanding its capabilities. Over the past 30 years, the Penang site has grown to become Altera’s largest operation outside the United States, now employing approximately 1,100 skilled professionals in Malaysia. Altera Malaysia continues to serve as a core strategic hub for Altera’s global operations, driving innovation, supporting talent development, and cutting-edge advancements to become the world’s number one FPGA solutions provider.For more information, visit www.altera.com

