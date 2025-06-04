Indxx Licenses Top 10 Europe Defense Index & Top 10 US Oil Industry Index to Migdal Mutual Funds for Two Funds in Israel

Indxx Inc.

MIAMI/LAS VEGAS, INDIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx is pleased to announce the licensing of its Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index & Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. for two funds to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. as the underlying benchmarks for two funds. The Europe Top 10 Defense- MTF TR (4D) INDXX TOP 10 EUROPE DEFENSE EURO-HEDGED (Fund Number: 5140439) & US Top 10 Oil - MTF SAL (4D) INDXX TOP 10 OIL INDUSTRY (Fund Number: 1221670), which track the Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index & Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index, respectively, began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today.

• The Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index which measures the performance of most actively traded stocks in aerospace and defense sector listed on European Stock Exchanges.

• The Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index is designed to track the performance of the companies listed in the US that are classified in the oil and consumable fuel and are operating within the energy industry.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx, said, “Europe’s defense sector is gaining momentum, with EU member states increasing total defense expenditure by over 30% between 2021 and 2024 to €326 billion ($370 billion), or about 1.9% of EU GDP. This surge is driving ambitious modernization across the region, with countries like Poland now allocating over 4% of GDP to defense. Looking ahead, EU defense budgets are projected to grow by another €100 billion (approximately $108 billion) by 2027, underscoring the continent’s commitment to security and innovation.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to lead global energy markets, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude output. US oil production is expected to reach 13.59 million barrels per day by the end of this year, driven by prolific regions such as the Permian Basin, which alone represents 48% of total U.S. production.

We are excited to partner with Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. to introduce these investment strategies to the Israeli market, providing investors with targeted access to these pivotal global trends.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added, “Our indices, the Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index and the Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index, employ a unique framework to identify leading companies in two essential sectors. The Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index captures the top European companies driving aerospace and defense innovation, while the Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index focuses on America’s leading companies operating within the energy industry and classified in the oil and consumable fuels sector. We are delighted to introduce these cutting-edge strategies to the Israeli market in partnership with Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd.”

Lior Kashrian, CEO at Migdal Mutual Funds, said, “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Indxx, following the great success of the Global Aerospace & Defense Fund, and to launch a new fund focused on top 10 European defense companies that may continue to enjoy a growing backlog of orders for their products due to the security instability in the world, with an emphasis on Europe, where many countries understand that they cannot rely on external defense but must continue to invest in building armies.”

As of June 4, 2025:

• The Indxx Top 10 Europe Defense Index has 10 constituents. It has a backtested date of November 29, 2019, and has a live calculation date of March 11, 2025. Additional information on the Index can be found here.

• The Indxx Top 10 US Oil Industry Index has 10 constituents. It has a backtested date of October 30, 2020, and has a live calculation date of November 14, 2024. Additional information on the Index can be found here.

Sources: Council of the EU, SIPRI, Folksindata, Reuters, EIA

