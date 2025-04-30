Indxx Licenses Bitcoin Adopters Index to Grayscale Investments for an ETF

Indxx Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index to Grayscale Investments. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the GrayScale Bitcoin Adopters ETF (Ticker: BCOR), which began trading in the United States on April 30.

The Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index is designed to track the performance of the companies that have incorporated Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx, said, "Bitcoin adoption has reached unprecedented levels in early 2025, with public companies increasing their holdings by 16.1% in Q1 alone to reach 700,000 BTC, valued at approximately $57 billion. This significant institutional commitment is demonstrated by 12 new publicly listed companies joining the movement, including major players like Japan's Metaplanet. We're witnessing a fundamental shift in corporate treasury management, with approximately 3% of Bitcoin's total supply now held by companies worldwide. This trend reflects Bitcoin evolving from speculation to a strategic reserve that protects against inflation and currency loss. Our Bitcoin Adopters Index provides access to companies leading this financial revolution. We’re excited to partner with Grayscale Investments to introduce this investment strategy to the U.S. market."

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added, “The Indxx Bitcoin Adopters Index offers investors a strategic lens into companies embracing Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, capturing their role in reshaping corporate finance and digital asset adoption. We are delighted to introduce this cutting-edge strategy in partnership with Grayscale Investments.”

“The launch of Grayscale® Bitcoin Adopters ETF marks an exciting milestone as we expand investor access to the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem,” said David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale. “BCOR enables investors to capitalize on the accelerating trend of companies integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets through the familiarity of traditional equity markets, without owning Bitcoin directly. For those who share our conviction in Bitcoin’s future, this ETF offers an innovative way to participate in that potential growth.”

As of April 30, 2025, the index has 30 constituents. The index has been backtested to January 31, 2024, and has a live calculation date of April 11, 2025. For additional information, please see here.

Sources: Bitcoin Treasuries, CoinCentral , The Global Treasurer



About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx endeavors to deliver innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing solutions to index services and technology products. Indxx and products tracking our indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas‘ at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

