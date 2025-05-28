Indxx Licenses Nuclear Energy Industry Index to IBI Investment House for an ETF

Indxx Inc.

MIAMI/LAS VEGAS, FL, INDIA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Nuclear Energy Industry Index to IBI Investment House. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the I.B.I. MEHAKA (4D) Indxx Nuclear Energy Industry USD-Hedged (Fund Number: 5140298), which began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on May 28.

The Indxx Nuclear Energy Industry Index is designed to track the performance of companies listed on global stock exchanges that are involved in uranium production, mining, and refining, as well as the construction and operation of nuclear reactors and nuclear fusion reactors.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx, said, "Nuclear energy has emerged as a cornerstone of the global clean energy transition, with the sector gaining unprecedented momentum in 2025. As the world’s second-largest source of low-carbon power, nuclear energy provides approximately 9% of global electricity and nearly one-quarter of all low-carbon electricity worldwide. In 2023, fourteen countries generated at least 25% of their electricity from nuclear power, highlighting the growing reliance on nuclear as a dependable, large-scale clean energy source. Our Nuclear Energy Index offers investors targeted exposure to the companies leading this clean energy revolution. We are excited to partner with IBI Investment House to introduce this revolutionary investment strategy to the Israeli market."

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added, “The Indxx Nuclear Energy Industry Index offers investors a strategic lens into companies involved in uranium production, mining, and refining, as well as the construction and operation of nuclear reactors and nuclear fusion reactors. We are delighted to introduce this cutting-edge strategy to the Israeli market in partnership with IBI Investment House.”

As of May 28, 2025, the index has 16 constituents. The index has been backtested to February 28, 2022, and has a live calculation date of November 28, 2024. For additional information, please see here.

About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx endeavors to deliver innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing solutions to index services and technology products. Indxx and products tracking our indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas‘ at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

