Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,992 in the last 365 days.

SA economy leading the nation in growth

Release date: 04/06/25

South Australia has the strongest growing economy in the nation according to today’s State Final Demand (SFD) figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

South Australia’s SFD for the March Quarter increased by 1.3 per cent, almost double the next best in Queensland and well ahead of the national GDP growth of just 0.2 per cent.

It takes the annual rate of SFD growth in SA to 3.1 per cent higher than a year ago. Nationally, the GDP grew by 1.3 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted SFD figures are a measure of the value of spending at the state level.

In South Australia, during the March quarter, spending rose in public investment (up 6.9 per cent), dwelling investment (up 3.8 per cent), new business investment (up 3.3 per cent), and household consumption (up 0.8 per cent)

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Today’s result is excellent news and should give South Australians confidence that the state’s economy is heading in the right direction.

SA’s growth is clearly number one in the nation and is well above the national average.

With inflation easing and interest rates beginning to come down we are starting to see household spending pick up which will be welcome news to thousands of small businesses in the state.

This is an excellent result and demonstrates the Government’s cost of living relief and efforts to stimulate the economy are having a positive impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SA economy leading the nation in growth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more