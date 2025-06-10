Discovered.TV and MHTN Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate Mental Health Awareness

Discovered.TV and MHTN

Discovered.TV has partnered with the Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) to promote and expand access to mental health education.

Our partnership with Discovered.TV empowers us to reach wider communities, increase mental health literacy, and inspire positive change.” — Kieran Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO of MHTN

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovered.TV , a global media streaming platform, has partnered with the Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) to expand access to mental health education and promote global well-being.This collaboration, launched during Mental Health Awareness Month, will leverage Discovered.TV’s patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP) and MHTN’s expert-driven content to reach over 70 million viewers across 2,000+ websites and streaming platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, and more.“Our partnership with Discovered.TV empowers us to reach wider communities, increase mental health literacy, and inspire positive change,” said Kieran Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO of MHTN.“Discovered.TV is deeply committed to transforming mental health conversations,” added Charles Pankey, CEO of Discovered.TV. “Together with MHTN, we aim to make a real difference worldwide.”Key Initiatives:Educational Programming: Streaming MHTN’s mental health-focused shows.Expert Content Creation: Curated, evidence-based resources.Global Awareness Campaigns: Joint efforts to destigmatize mental health.About Discovered.TVDiscovered.TV is a patented ECSP platform supporting creators with fair revenue sharing and innovative video technology. Learn more at www.discovered.tv About MHTNThe Mental Health Television Network delivers curated, evidence-based content to normalize mental health conversations and provide accessible support.

