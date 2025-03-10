Discovered.TV joins StartEngine to raise funds and revolutionize the Media & Entertainment Industry

The pioneering gamified streaming and content distribution platform launches a campaign at StartEngine and steps into new realm of growth

We are not just a streaming platform, we are a revolution in the industry - groundbreaking content, gamification technology and an innovative creator empowerment strategy - we are a movement.” — Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Discovered.TV

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovered.TV, a gamified content distribution and streaming platform, joins forces with StartEngine as part of its growth strategy . This marks a pivotal benchmark as the media streaming platform moves toward reaching the next phase of its evolution including elevating creator empowerment and achieving quality content distribution goals.Discovered.TV is a fully ad-supported global streaming company that integrates monetization, advertising, and diverse content hosting. It is a multi-channel video program distributor (MVPD) that allows musicians, actors, filmmakers, TV producers, and all other content creators alike to collaborate and generate revenue. It is a patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP).As a two-time Comcast Rise Award winner, Discovered.TV has seen sustained growth in the media space.With the launch of this collaboration with StartEngine, Discovered.TV is set to revolutionize the content and media landscape by unlocking monetization opportunities within the $5 trillion US spending power of the multicultural market and emerge as the preeminent platform for creators. Discovered.TV’s stated StartEngine goal is to raise $5 million USD in this round.The platform was founded by industry veterans Charles Pankey and Kenneth Yould to be a free platform for creators with a truly equitable revenue share model for creators, with compensation directly supported by global advertising revenue. It is free to creators and fans. No subscription needed. It serves as an inclusive entertainment hub - music, movies, TV, gaming, content and live-streaming - for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators in one destination.Discovered.TV’s strong traction acts as a testament to its vision of emerging as a global leader in the media distribution industry. The platform’s content is focused simply and solely on providing fresh and meaningful entertainment. No cookie-cutter content, Discovered.TV strives to deliver quality-rich content created by humans.With the rise of niche and independent content platforms, the streaming industry is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030. Discovered.TV is progressively taking the lead in this industry while uplifting its creators.“Discovered.TV is not just a streaming platform, it is a revolution in the entertainment industry. From groundbreaking content discovery and gamification technology to innovative creator empowerment strategy, Discovered.TV is a movement," stated Charles Pankey CEO and Co-Founder, Discovered.TV.The platform is seeing rapid growth and you can become a part of Discovered.TV’s growth story. Visit StartEngine ( https://www.startengine.com/offering/usa-discovered ) to learn more and claim your stake in the future of entertainment.About DISCOVERED.TVFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA., DISCOVERED.TV is a patented ECSP (Enhanced Content content-sharing platform). DISCOVERED.TV is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.In addition to the website ( www.discovered.tv ), DISCOVERED.TV applications can be found on iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung (Tizen).

