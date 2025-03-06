Discovered.TV announces inaugural Advisory Board for its gamified patented streaming platform

A diverse team of cross-discipline, top of field entertainment and media executives have been selected to serve as the platform continues to expand

We are blessed to have a group that each in their own right are the top of the top in their areas of expertise, but together make the most incredible creative, collaborative, and formidable team.” — Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Discovered.tv

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was announced today that Discovered.tv has selected a diverse team of senior executives from a cross-section entertainment and media related industries to serve as their inaugural Advisory Board. Discovered.TV is a global streaming company . It is a multi-channel video program distributor (MVPD) that allows musicians, actors, film makers, TV producers and all other content creators alike to collaborate and generate revenue. It is a patented ECSP (enhanced content sharing platform).The Discovered.TV Advisory Board includes Yolanda Adams (Multi-GRAMMY winning Gospel Superstar); Joseph "JoJo" Brim (formerly Warner/WMX); Andrew Elman (former assistant General Counsel Publicis); Muhammad Hussein (Procurement Executive); Roy Jones (Financial Advisor); Timothy Murphy (formerly Microsoft/Azure); Hilarie Viener (Global Communications & Social Impact Executive); Stokley Williams (R&B Luminary) and Leonard Burnett (Hero Media CRO and former Publisher Vibe Magazine).Terry Lewis (Multi-GRAMMY winning Music producer; Flyte Tyme Studios) is on the Board of Directors of Discovered.Founded in 2020 by industry veterans, Charles Pankey and Kenneth Yould (aka Skeeter Marazzo) to be a gamified ad supported video centric free platform for creators with a truly equitable revenue share model, with compensation directly supported by global advertising revenue. Serving as a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators all in one destination.“We have been thinking about and working on selecting and curating this esteemed group since we founded the company (2020),” stated Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Discovered.TV . “We fully recognize how important it is to find the right advisors. We are so blessed that we have a group that each in their own right are the top of the top in their areas of expertise, but together make the most incredible creative, collaborative, and formidable team. This kind of support is invaluable.”Discovered.TV’s content is focused simply and solely on providing entertainment. Music, Movies TV, Gaming videos and Articles on entertainment.This is real entertainment content, posted by the people who have created it . It allows fans, brands, ad agencies entertainment companies and content Creators to find one another and collaborate.“This is a real game-changer for so many people that have created incredible content and have not had a fair and equitable opportunity to monetize it,” states JoJo Brim, Discovered.TV Advisory Board member. “It is a tremendous honor to join Charles and Skeeter and the top-notch talents of my fellow advisors to help get the word out and grow Discovered’s media offering. The more people we touch the more outstanding entertainment we can put out into the world and ensure that the creators are treated fairly.”The platform is supported by a global advertising revenue model. There is no cost to the viewer and the revenue is shared with the creator of the content.What makes Discovered.TV different is that the content creators can monetize their videos from day one of being on the platform. There are no subscriber barriers, no need for the creator to buy advertising or boost their work and no long wait times to begin monetizing your videos. From the day the content is posted it can immediately begin to build an audience and generate revenue.In addition to the website ( www.discovered.tv ), Discovered.TV applications can be found on mobile web, desktop, iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and Samsung (Tizen).###About DISCOVERED.TVFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA., DISCOVERED.TV is a patented ECSP (Enhanced Content Sharing Platform). DISCOVERED.TV is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.