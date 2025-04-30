FIGUR8 and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) Celebrate Milestone Partnership with 10,000+ Patient Assessments

FIGUR8 and PRN celebration 10000+ patient assessments FIGUR8 Registered Trademark

PRN surpasses 10K patient assessments using FIGUR8’s bMAP, accelerating MSK recovery and redefining care with real-time, objective motion data.

The results speak volumes — we’re helping patients recover faster while empowering clinicians with tools that redefine what’s possible in MSK rehabilitation.” — Brett Windsor PT, PhD, MPA

BOSTON, MA AND FRISCO, TX, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIGUR8 , a spearhead in musculoskeletal (MSK) health technology, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading owner-operator of over 250 physical therapy clinics proudly announce a major milestone: more than 10,000 patient assessments have now been conducted using FIGUR8’s bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP) across PRN clinics.This achievement reflects the growing impact of FIGUR8-enabled clinics, now expanding in over 16 states within the PRN network. As part of PRN’s commitment to delivering value-based, outcomes-driven care, the integration of FIGUR8’s advanced biomechanics technology has transformed MSK assessment and treatment.From cohort studies conducted at FIGUR8-enabled clinics, patients receiving care with bMAP-supported insights are being discharged 22% faster than those treated under standard Official Disability Guidelines (ODG). This data underscores how objective, real-time insights are accelerating recovery timelines and improving patient outcomes.“Our collaboration with FIGUR8 exemplifies how innovation can enhance care quality and operational efficiency at scale,” said Brett Windsor, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, PRN. “The results speak volumes — we’re helping patients recover faster while empowering clinicians with tools that redefine what’s possible in MSK rehabilitation.”FIGUR8’s bMAP platform replaces subjective evaluations with precise, dynamic data on joint motion and muscle function. Combined with MovementMemo , an AI-powered documentation tool that converts biomechanics data into EMR-ready reports, PRN clinicians are delivering faster, more informed care.“This milestone proves that infusing health assessment technology into PT care is more than just a futuristic concept - it has become the new standard,” said Scott Sexton, President and Chief Business Officer at FIGUR8, “ Through our work with PRN, we are revealing what best-practice in healthcare really looks like."As both organizations continue to grow, this partnership redefines the future of musculoskeletal health — setting a bold new benchmark for how recovery is measured, managed, and transformed nationwide.About FIGUR8FIGUR8 is raising the standard in musculoskeletal (MSK) care by bringing lab-grade biomechanics into real-world clinical settings. As the market leader in MSK health measurement and recovery tracking, FIGUR8 delivers data-driven insights that empower payers, providers, and patients throughout the care journey. Its bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP) and MovementMemo documentation tool are transforming how MSK conditions are diagnosed, treated, and documented — improving outcomes, reducing costs, and enhancing clinical workflows.About Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN)Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 250 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. PRN offers a differentiated delivery model that includes owning, managing, and developing clinics, and establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships. Its growing network of regional brands delivers a full spectrum of services including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and senior rehabilitation. PRN supports over 2,500 physical therapy professionals committed to exceptional care and clinical leadership.

