Promoting Macao's MICE and Business Advantages in Korea with "Tourism + MICE", Successfully Attracted a 700-Person International Conference in Macao

MACAU, June 4 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) participated in the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” and the “Experience Macao” roadshow opening ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea, from 28 to 31 May 2025. IPIM introduced the attending Korean business associations and enterprises to the business environment, policies, and the collaborative development of Macao and Hengqin, highlighting the advantages and opportunities of “Tourism + MICE”.

During the event, IPIM successfully invited the Institute of Electronics and Information Engineers (IEIE), which was founded in Korea and now has about 40,000 members, to hold a large international academic conference on electronics technology, the International Conference on Electronics, Information and Communications (ICEIC), in Macao next year, expected to attract around 700 professionals. Additionally, several enquiries on holding conferences or annual meetings in Macao were received. Concurrently, IPIM attended the “Londoner Grand．Macao 2025” and participated in the “COSMOBEAUTY SEOUL 2025 & HEALTH LIFESTYLE SEOUL 2025”, establishing connections with the Korean economic and MICE sectors to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Co-planning with the Korean Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry about Co-operation in Digital Technology and Cultural Tourism

During this trip, IPIM visited the Korean Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry. They discussed enhancing co-operation in technology and cultural tourism exhibitions to support the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Discussions included technology empowering cultural tourism, innovations in dining brands, and film promotion. The Bureau invited its members and enterprises to participate in major exhibitions such as the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, and the Artificial Intelligence, Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE). The responses regarding organising members and enterprises to explore the investment environment in Macao were positive and active.

Korean Enterprises Plan to Invest in Macao

Furthermore, during IPIM’s visits and participation in activities, a Korean specialty egg dessert shop targeting the younger MZ generation express intention to open its first store in Macao. IPIM also facilitated Korean investors to set up a fashion brand in Macao, leveraging the platform advantages of Macao to further expand into the Greater Bay Area’s dining and fashion businesses.