Experts to give talk on role of mathematics in modern world at UM

MACAU, October 14 - As part of the University Lecture Series, the University of Macau (UM) has invited Efim Zelmanov, chair professor at Southern University of Science and Technology, and Zhang Jiping, Boya Chair Professor at Peking University, to deliver a talk on 17 October (Friday). Prof Zelmanov will speak on ‘Welcome to the New Beautiful Mathematical World’, while Prof Zhang will speak on ‘Numbers and Algebra’, exploring the role of mathematics in the modern world. All are welcome to attend.

Efim Zelmanov is a world-leading mathematician. He was awarded the Fields Medal—the highest honour for young mathematicians—in 1994, and has received honorary doctorates from over ten top universities worldwide. He has also been elected a member of the US National Academy of Sciences, a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a foreign member of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Spain. The other speaker, Zhang Jiping, is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has long been dedicated to cutting-edge research in algebra and has made outstanding achievements in the research on modular representation theory of finite groups. He has also received awards such as a third prize of the State Natural Science Award and the Shiing Shen Chern Mathematics Award. With his exceptional vision for education, he has nurtured many top mathematicians and made landmark contributions to the cultivation of mathematical talent in China.

The talk will focus on the unique charm and broad applications of mathematics. The two experts will share their insights into the distinctive nature of mathematics and its applications in artificial intelligence, communication technology, and medical imaging. They will also discuss how mathematics has inspired civilisation, promoted the unification of sciences, and enabled the mechanisation of problem-solving processes with digital technology.

The talk will begin at 3:00pm on 17 October (Friday) in the Lecture Hall of the UM Research Building N21 (N21-G013), and will be conducted in English and Mandarin. To register for the talk, please visit: https://isw.um.edu.mo/evmapp/register/ULSmathsinmodernworld. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 8878 or email uls@um.edu.mo.