Announcement of the list of legal persons in the industrial, commercial and financial sector, the labour sector, and the professional sector for failure to submit an annual summary report

MACAU, October 14 - In accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 30 of Law No. 12/2000 “Voter Registration Law”, the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs is going to announce the list of legal persons having been recognized as belonging to the industrial, commercial and financial sector, the labour sector, and the professional sector for failure to submit an annual summary report by the statutory deadline (30 September 2025), together with their identification information. The list will be posted at the entrance of its office (address: Travessa 1° de Maio, Edifício Advance Plaza, r/c, 32-G, Macau) and published on its website (http://www.cpcs.gov.mo) starting from tomorrow (15 October).

Paragraph 3 of Article 30 of the same law provides that within five days from the announcement of the aforesaid list, any interested party may raise an objection in written on the grounds of errors or omissions to the Standing Committee and send to the above address.

For any enquiry or information, please feel free to contact the Standing Committee’s secretariat at 28711822 or 28712751.