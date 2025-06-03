WTO upgrades e-Learning platform to enhance user experience and learning outcomes

This upgrade marks a major step forward in expanding access to WTO e-Learning courses. Forming part of the technical assistance programmes delivered by the WTO Secretariat to build trade capacity in developing and least-developed members and observers, these courses are also freely accessible to the wider public across all sectors.

“We are excited to launch the upgraded platform, which reflects our continued commitment to accessible and high-quality trade-related learning,” said Roberto Fiorentino, Head of the WTO e-Learning Unit. “The improvements will enable users to navigate more easily the e-Learning platform, manage their learning more effectively, and engage more deeply with the WTO’s online training.”

Key upgrades to the platform include:

A redesigned user interface featuring intuitive navigation, improved accessibility features and simplified access to the course catalogue, certificates and support resources.

featuring intuitive navigation, improved accessibility features and simplified access to the course catalogue, certificates and support resources. A refined course catalogue with advanced search and filtering options, making it easier to find courses by language, level, topic, training path and duration.

with advanced search and filtering options, making it easier to find courses by language, level, topic, training path and duration. Greater flexibility in assessments , including extended time limits, retake opportunities for final exams, and enhanced dashboard tools for tracking progress.

, including extended time limits, retake opportunities for final exams, and enhanced dashboard tools for tracking progress. Strengthened community engagement through updated discussion forums and mobile app notifications to foster collaboration among participants.

through updated discussion forums and mobile app notifications to foster collaboration among participants. Simplified access to learning reports, empowering learners to easily monitor their progress.

empowering learners to easily monitor their progress. A newly developed Help Centre offering comprehensive guidance on technical requirements, registration, eligibility, certification criteria and more.

offering comprehensive guidance on technical requirements, registration, eligibility, certification criteria and more. Enhanced data protection through advanced security measures to safeguard user information and ensure a safe digital learning environment.

The WTO e-Learning platform currently offers 176 free courses covering various WTO agreements and trade-related issues, with additional courses under development. With over 13,000 government officials from developing and least-developed WTO members and observers enrolled in these courses, along with more than 9,000 e-learners from academia, the private sector and other professional communities, the upgraded e-Learning platform is designed to be more user-centric and responsive, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of its diverse user base.