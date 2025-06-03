MPD Arrests Suspects in E Street Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle, in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and fled the scene. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast and shared with partner agencies. Investigators with MPD’s Real Time Crime Center worked to track the vehicle and coordinate with MPD’s Helicopter, Falcon 1. A short time later, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department officers were able to locate the vehicle and pursued the vehicle back into the District. The pursuit ended in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, where officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department, MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division and Seventh District were able to apprehend the suspects.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 19-year-old Jabari Brown, of Northwest, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Suitland, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 25079116

