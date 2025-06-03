MPD Arrests Homicide Suspect in 2024 Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who fatally stabbed a man in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for a traffic crash in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied vehicle on the sidewalk and a man, in the roadway, with stab wound injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The decedent had been identified as 70-year-old Johnathan Reeves, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 40-year-old Jerry Thomas King of Southwest, D.C. King was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24139544

###