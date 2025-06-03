Senate Bill 719 Printer's Number 862
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 750
PRINTER'S NO. 862
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
719
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, PISCIOTTANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,
COSTA, BAKER, KIM, FARRY, MILLER AND ROTHMAN, MAY 6, 2025
SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AS AMENDED, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 26, 1947 (P.L.318, No.140), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of public accounting; providing
for the examination, education and experience requirements
for certification of certified public accountants and for the
licensing of certified public accountants, public accountants
and firms; requiring continuing education and peer review;
providing for the organization and ownership of firms and for
the procedures and grounds for discipline and reinstatement
of licensees; prescribing the powers and duties of the State
Board of Accountancy and the Department of State; providing
for ownership of working papers and confidentiality;
regulating the professional responsibility of licensees;
defining unlawful acts and acts not unlawful; providing
penalties; and repealing existing laws," further providing
for definitions, for general powers of the board, for
examination and for requirements for issuance of certificate;
repealing provisions relating to practice in this
Commonwealth by individuals under substantial equivalency;
further providing for practice outside this Commonwealth
under substantial equivalency and for practice by firms and
unlicensed entities under substantial equivalency; providing
for practice in this Commonwealth by individuals under
automatic mobility; and further providing for licenses to
practice, for licensing of firms, for grounds for discipline,
for reinstatement and for unlawful acts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of May 26, 1947 (P.L.318,
No.140), known as the CPA Law, is amended by adding definitions
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
