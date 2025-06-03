Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,017 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the

person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to

manufacture or deliver the controlled substance within 1,000

feet of the real property on which a drug and alcohol recovery

house is located. As used in this subsection, the term "drug and

alcohol recovery house" shall be as defined in section 2311-A of

the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The

Administrative Code of 1929.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

SECTION 1. TITLE 42 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

STATUTES IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SECTION TO READ:

§ 9720.9. SENTENCING FOR OFFENSES COMMITTED NEAR DRUG AND

ALCOHOL RECOVERY HOUSES.

(A) SENTENCING ENHANCEMENT.--THE PENNSYLVANIA COMMISSION ON

SENTENCING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 2154 (RELATING TO

ADOPTION OF GUIDELINES FOR SENTENCING), SHALL PROVIDE FOR A

SENTENCING ENHANCEMENT FOR AN OFFENSE COMMITTED UNDER SECTION

13(A)(12), (14) OR (30) OF THE ACT OF APRIL 14, 1972 (P.L.233,

NO.64), KNOWN AS THE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUG, DEVICE AND

COSMETIC ACT, WHERE THE OFFENSE WAS COMMITTED WITHIN 1,000 FEET

OF THE REAL PROPERTY ON WHICH A DRUG AND ALCOHOL RECOVERY HOUSE

IS LOCATED.

(B) DEFINITION.--AS USED IN THIS SECTION, THE TERM "DRUG AND

ALCOHOL RECOVERY HOUSE" MEANS THE SAME AS DEFINED UNDER SECTION

2311-A OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929 (P.L.177, NO.175), KNOWN AS

THE ADMINISTRATIVE CODE OF 1929.

SECTION 2. THIS ACT SHALL TAKE EFFECT IN 60 DAYS.

20250SB0635PN0863 - 2 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 863

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more