Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 863
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the
person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to
manufacture or deliver the controlled substance within 1,000
feet of the real property on which a drug and alcohol recovery
house is located. As used in this subsection, the term "drug and
alcohol recovery house" shall be as defined in section 2311-A of
the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The
Administrative Code of 1929.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
