Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the

person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to

manufacture or deliver the controlled substance within 1,000

feet of the real property on which a drug and alcohol recovery

house is located. As used in this subsection, the term "drug and

alcohol recovery house" shall be as defined in section 2311-A of

the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The

Administrative Code of 1929.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

