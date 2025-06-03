Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 865

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 323 PRINTER'S NO. 865 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 377 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, J. WARD, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025 AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for contracts for information technology commodities and services. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and services. A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall require that those devices, services and solutions be capable of being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets the National Institute of Standards and Technology THE PROCUREMENT OF END POINT DEVICES SHALL MEET NATIONAL OR WIDELY ADOPTED CERTIFICATIONS, SECURITY STANDARDS, INDUSTRY BEST PRACTICES FOR COMPUTER SECURITY OR guidelines in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800- series that are in effect at the time of the effective date of <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

