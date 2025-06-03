Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 865
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 323
PRINTER'S NO. 865
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
377
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,
J. WARD, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for
contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall
require that those devices, services and solutions be capable of
being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets
the National Institute of Standards and Technology THE
PROCUREMENT OF END POINT DEVICES SHALL MEET NATIONAL OR WIDELY
ADOPTED CERTIFICATIONS, SECURITY STANDARDS, INDUSTRY BEST
PRACTICES FOR COMPUTER SECURITY OR guidelines in the National
Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-
series that are in effect at the time of the effective date of
