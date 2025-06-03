Submit Release
Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 871

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - without clear and conspicuous disclosure, including written

text, images, audio and video content and other forms of media.

A disclosure under this subclause must state that the content

was generated using artificial intelligence , must be displayed

in the first instance when the content is presented to the

consumer, must be presented in a manner reasonably

understandable and readily noticeable to the consumer and must

be presented in the same medium as the content.

* * *

(14) "Artificial intelligence" means technology or tools

that use predictive algorithms to create new content, including

audio, code, images, text, simulations or videos.

(15) "Clear and conspicuous" means a statement or disclosure

that meets all of the following criteria:

(i) The statement or disclosure is disclosed in a size,

color, contrast, location, duration and audibility that is

readily noticeable, readable, understandable and capable of

being heard.

(ii) The statement or disclosure does not contradict and is

not inconsistent with any other information with which the

statement or disclosure is presented.

(iii) If the statement or disclosure modifies, explains or

clarifies other information with which the statement or

disclosure is presented:

(A) the statement or disclosure is presented in proximity to

the information that the statement or disclosure modifies in a

manner that is likely to be noticed, readable and

understandable; and

(B) the statement or disclosure is not to be obscured in any

manner.

