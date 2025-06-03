Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 871
without clear and conspicuous disclosure, including written
text, images, audio and video content and other forms of media.
A disclosure under this subclause must state that the content
was generated using artificial intelligence , must be displayed
in the first instance when the content is presented to the
consumer, must be presented in a manner reasonably
understandable and readily noticeable to the consumer and must
be presented in the same medium as the content.
* * *
(14) "Artificial intelligence" means technology or tools
that use predictive algorithms to create new content, including
audio, code, images, text, simulations or videos.
(15) "Clear and conspicuous" means a statement or disclosure
that meets all of the following criteria:
(i) The statement or disclosure is disclosed in a size,
color, contrast, location, duration and audibility that is
readily noticeable, readable, understandable and capable of
being heard.
(ii) The statement or disclosure does not contradict and is
not inconsistent with any other information with which the
statement or disclosure is presented.
(iii) If the statement or disclosure modifies, explains or
clarifies other information with which the statement or
disclosure is presented:
(A) the statement or disclosure is presented in proximity to
the information that the statement or disclosure modifies in a
manner that is likely to be noticed, readable and
understandable; and
(B) the statement or disclosure is not to be obscured in any
manner.
20250SB0806PN0871 - 2 -
