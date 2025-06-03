Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 870

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - disease or infection as naturally results from the injury or is

aggravated, reactivated or accelerated by the injury; and

wherever death is mentioned as a cause for compensation under

this act, it shall mean only death resulting from such injury

and its resultant effects, and occurring within three hundred

weeks after the injury. The limitation with respect to a disease

under this paragraph having to occur within three hundred weeks

of the last date of exposure shall not apply to claims filed

under subsection (h)(1). The term "injury arising in the course

of his employment," as used in this article, shall not include

an injury caused by an act of a third person intended to injure

the employe because of reasons personal to him, and not directed

against him as an employe or because of his employment; nor

shall it include injuries sustained while the employe is

operating a motor vehicle provided by the employer if the

employe is not otherwise in the course of employment at the time

of injury; but shall include all other injuries sustained while

the employe is actually engaged in the furtherance of the

business or affairs of the employer, whether upon the employer's

premises or elsewhere, and shall include all injuries caused by

the condition of the premises or by the operation of the

employer's business or affairs thereon, sustained by the

employe, who, though not so engaged, is injured upon the

premises occupied by or under the control of the employer, or

upon which the employer's business or affairs are being carried

on, the employe's presence thereon being required by the nature

of his employment.

(2) The terms "injury," "personal injury," and "injury

arising in the course of his employment," as used in this act,

shall include, unless the context clearly requires otherwise,

