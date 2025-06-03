Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 870
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - disease or infection as naturally results from the injury or is
aggravated, reactivated or accelerated by the injury; and
wherever death is mentioned as a cause for compensation under
this act, it shall mean only death resulting from such injury
and its resultant effects, and occurring within three hundred
weeks after the injury. The limitation with respect to a disease
under this paragraph having to occur within three hundred weeks
of the last date of exposure shall not apply to claims filed
under subsection (h)(1). The term "injury arising in the course
of his employment," as used in this article, shall not include
an injury caused by an act of a third person intended to injure
the employe because of reasons personal to him, and not directed
against him as an employe or because of his employment; nor
shall it include injuries sustained while the employe is
operating a motor vehicle provided by the employer if the
employe is not otherwise in the course of employment at the time
of injury; but shall include all other injuries sustained while
the employe is actually engaged in the furtherance of the
business or affairs of the employer, whether upon the employer's
premises or elsewhere, and shall include all injuries caused by
the condition of the premises or by the operation of the
employer's business or affairs thereon, sustained by the
employe, who, though not so engaged, is injured upon the
premises occupied by or under the control of the employer, or
upon which the employer's business or affairs are being carried
on, the employe's presence thereon being required by the nature
of his employment.
(2) The terms "injury," "personal injury," and "injury
arising in the course of his employment," as used in this act,
shall include, unless the context clearly requires otherwise,
