Senate Bill 794 Printer's Number 869
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 869
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
794
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STEFANO AND MALONE, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in fire and marine insurance,
further providing for municipal certificate required prior to
payment of fire loss claims.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 508(a) and (c) of the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,
are amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to
read:
Section 508. Municipal Certificate Required Prior to Payment
of Fire Loss Claims.--(a) No insurance company, association or
exchange doing business in this Commonwealth shall pay a claim
of a named insured for fire damage to a structure located within
a municipality where the amount recoverable for the fire loss to
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.