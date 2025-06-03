Senate Bill 794 Printer's Number 869

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 869

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

794

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STEFANO AND MALONE, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in fire and marine insurance,

further providing for municipal certificate required prior to

payment of fire loss claims.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 508(a) and (c) of the act of May 17, 1921

(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,

are amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to

read:

Section 508. Municipal Certificate Required Prior to Payment

of Fire Loss Claims.--(a) No insurance company, association or

exchange doing business in this Commonwealth shall pay a claim

of a named insured for fire damage to a structure located within

a municipality where the amount recoverable for the fire loss to

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24