Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 872

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - (6) the amount of the proposed surcharge is no more than is

reasonably necessary to complete the repairs.

(d) A surety bond or letter of credit must:

(1) Be payable to the resident association if one exists, or

to the Department of Environmental Protection, a code

enforcement agency, a court, a local redevelopment agency or

other public entity, as applicable, as the holder.

(2) Be i n an amount sufficient to fund 100% of the total

capital improvements surcharge.

(3) Contain the purpose of securing that the community owner

or community operator will correct all known health or safety

violations by a specified date, which cannot be later than one

year after the date of the notice of the proposed surcharge.

(4) Entitle the holder to make a claim on the surety bond or

draw on the letter of credit in order to cause the violations to

be corrected, if the owner fails to do so by the specified date.

(5) Be issued by an admitted carrier that is licensed in

this Commonwealth and that has a rating from AM Best of A or

better or if a letter of credit, the letter of credit is issued

by a federally insured financial institution.

Section 4. Section 13(e) and (f) of the act are amended and

the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 13. Damages.--* * *

(e) When the manufactured home community owner or operator

and a manufactured home lessee execute a new, renewed or

extended lease for a manufactured home space, which increases

rent or payables to the lessor, the manufactured home community

owner or operator may not collect increased rent or fee payable

rent from the manufactured home lessee until the manufactured

home community owner or operator and the manufactured home

