Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 872
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - (6) the amount of the proposed surcharge is no more than is
reasonably necessary to complete the repairs.
(d) A surety bond or letter of credit must:
(1) Be payable to the resident association if one exists, or
to the Department of Environmental Protection, a code
enforcement agency, a court, a local redevelopment agency or
other public entity, as applicable, as the holder.
(2) Be i n an amount sufficient to fund 100% of the total
capital improvements surcharge.
(3) Contain the purpose of securing that the community owner
or community operator will correct all known health or safety
violations by a specified date, which cannot be later than one
year after the date of the notice of the proposed surcharge.
(4) Entitle the holder to make a claim on the surety bond or
draw on the letter of credit in order to cause the violations to
be corrected, if the owner fails to do so by the specified date.
(5) Be issued by an admitted carrier that is licensed in
this Commonwealth and that has a rating from AM Best of A or
better or if a letter of credit, the letter of credit is issued
by a federally insured financial institution.
Section 4. Section 13(e) and (f) of the act are amended and
the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 13. Damages.--* * *
(e) When the manufactured home community owner or operator
and a manufactured home lessee execute a new, renewed or
extended lease for a manufactured home space, which increases
rent or payables to the lessor, the manufactured home community
owner or operator may not collect increased rent or fee payable
rent from the manufactured home lessee until the manufactured
home community owner or operator and the manufactured home
20250SB0745PN0872 - 10 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
