Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 882

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 882

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

824

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, KEARNEY, MILLER, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS,

TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, LANGERHOLC, SANTARSIERO AND

CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing

for additional parking regulations; and, in special vehicles

and pedestrians, further providing for riding on roadways and

pedalcycle paths.

This act may be referred to as Susan's and Emily's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3354(d)(2.1) and (f) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section

is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 3354. Additional parking regulations.

* * *

(b.1) Protected pedestrian plazas and pedalcycle lanes.--

(1) When there is an on-street pedestrian plaza or a

pedalcycle lane adjacent to the right-hand curb of a two-way

or one-way highway, a vehicle standing or parked upon the

right-hand side of the two-way or one-way highway shall be

positioned in the direction of authorized traffic movement

