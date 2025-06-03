Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 882
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 882
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
824
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, KEARNEY, MILLER, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS,
TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, LANGERHOLC, SANTARSIERO AND
CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing
for additional parking regulations; and, in special vehicles
and pedestrians, further providing for riding on roadways and
pedalcycle paths.
This act may be referred to as Susan's and Emily's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3354(d)(2.1) and (f) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section
is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 3354. Additional parking regulations.
* * *
(b.1) Protected pedestrian plazas and pedalcycle lanes.--
(1) When there is an on-street pedestrian plaza or a
pedalcycle lane adjacent to the right-hand curb of a two-way
or one-way highway, a vehicle standing or parked upon the
right-hand side of the two-way or one-way highway shall be
positioned in the direction of authorized traffic movement
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
