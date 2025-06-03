Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,023 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 882

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 882

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

824

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, KEARNEY, MILLER, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS,

TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, LANGERHOLC, SANTARSIERO AND

CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing

for additional parking regulations; and, in special vehicles

and pedestrians, further providing for riding on roadways and

pedalcycle paths.

This act may be referred to as Susan's and Emily's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3354(d)(2.1) and (f) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section

is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 3354. Additional parking regulations.

* * *

(b.1) Protected pedestrian plazas and pedalcycle lanes.--

(1) When there is an on-street pedestrian plaza or a

pedalcycle lane adjacent to the right-hand curb of a two-way

or one-way highway, a vehicle standing or parked upon the

right-hand side of the two-way or one-way highway shall be

positioned in the direction of authorized traffic movement

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 882

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more