Senate Bill 826 Printer's Number 883

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 883

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

826

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA AND

ROTHMAN, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), entitled

"An act providing for notification of patient test results to

be sent directly to a patient or the patient's designee; and

providing for duties of the Department of Health," further

providing for definitions; providing for Lyme disease testing

disclosure; and imposing duties on health care practitioners.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 24, 2018

(P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient Test Result Information

Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Clinical laboratory." As defined in section 2 of the act of

September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389), known as The Clinical

Laboratory Act.

* * *

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

