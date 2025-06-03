Senate Bill 826 Printer's Number 883
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 883
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
826
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA AND
ROTHMAN, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), entitled
"An act providing for notification of patient test results to
be sent directly to a patient or the patient's designee; and
providing for duties of the Department of Health," further
providing for definitions; providing for Lyme disease testing
disclosure; and imposing duties on health care practitioners.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 24, 2018
(P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient Test Result Information
Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Clinical laboratory." As defined in section 2 of the act of
September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389), known as The Clinical
Laboratory Act.
* * *
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.