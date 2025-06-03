Submit Release
Senate Resolution 115 Printer's Number 884

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 884

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

115

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, COMITTA,

J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,

BROWN, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, ARGALL, MARTIN, COSTA,

LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, DUSH, STEFANO AND TARTAGLIONE,

JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2025 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is a vital sector of

Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of

the number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk

production, and this Commonwealth's 468,000 cows produce nearly

10 billion pounds of milk annually; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

