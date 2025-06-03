Senate Resolution 115 Printer's Number 884
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 884
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
115
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, COMITTA,
J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,
BROWN, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, ARGALL, MARTIN, COSTA,
LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, DUSH, STEFANO AND TARTAGLIONE,
JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2025 as "Dairy Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The dairy industry is a vital sector of
Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's
agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of
economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of
the number of dairy farms; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk
production, and this Commonwealth's 468,000 cows produce nearly
10 billion pounds of milk annually; and
WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.