Senate Bill 817 Printer's Number 886
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - to applicability of general rules) shall apply to any
construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration or repair
of a facility, other than maintenance work, that occurs due to a
business entity making a capital investment of more than $25,000
for the construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration or
repair of that facility on the parcel through which the business
entity seeks a tax exemption, deduction, abatement or credit
through a tax incentive.
Section 1704-A.2. Violations.
(a) Refund requirement.--In addition to enforcement
authorized under the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),
known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, and section 1703-
A.2, if, after notice and hearing,
the Department of Labor and
Industry determines that a business entity intentionally failed
to pay or intentionally caused another person to fail to pay the
prevailing wage or benefit rates as specified under section
11(h) of the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act for the
construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration or repair
of a facility in violation of this article, or ratified the
intentional failure by a contractor or subcontractor of the
business entity, the business entity shall refund 100% of the
amount of the tax exemption, deduction, abatement or credit
awarded through a tax incentive for the fiscal year in which the
intentional noncompliance occurred as determined by the
Department of Labor and Industry.
(b) Appeals.--A finding of a violation under subsection (a)
may be appealed under section 2.2(e)(1) of the Pennsylvania
Prevailing Wage Act and 34 Pa. Code § 213.3 (relating to appeals
from determinations of the Secretary). Any final determination
by the Appeals Board under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act
