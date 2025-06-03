Senate Bill 818 Printer's Number 887
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 887
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
818
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COMITTA, STREET,
SAVAL, COLLETT, HUGHES, SCHWANK AND L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 6, 1998 (P.L.705, No.92), entitled
"An act providing for the creation of keystone opportunity
zones and keystone opportunity expansion zones to foster
economic opportunities in this Commonwealth, to facilitate
economic development, stimulate industrial, commercial and
residential improvements and prevent physical and
infrastructure deterioration of geographic areas within this
Commonwealth; authorizing expenditures; providing tax
exemptions, tax deductions, tax abatements and tax credits;
creating additional obligations of the Commonwealth and local
governmental units; and prescribing powers and duties of
certain State and local departments, agencies and officials,"
in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;
and, in keystone opportunity zones, further providing for
qualified businesses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of October 6, 1998
(P.L.705, No.92), known as the Keystone Opportunity Zone,
Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone and Keystone Opportunity
Improvement Zone Act, is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
