Senate Bill 819 Printer's Number 890

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - "Medically accurate." One of the following:

(1) verified or supported by the weight of peer-reviewed

medical research conducted in compliance with accepted

scientific methods;

(2) recognized as correct and objective by leading

medical organizations with relevant expertise; or

(3) recommended by or affirmed in the medical practice

guidelines of a nationally recognized accrediting

organization.

"Medically appropriate." Consistent with all of the

following:

(1) applicable legal, health and professional standards;

(2) a patient's clinical and other circumstances; and

(3) a patient's reasonably known wishes and beliefs.

Section 3. Governmental prohibition.

Neither the Commonwealth nor a political subdivision may

prohibit a parent, legal custodian or legal guardian of a minor

from obtaining, aiding the minor in obtaining or allowing the

minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

evidence-based and medically appropriate.

Section 4. Protection from child abuse claims.

It shall not constitute child abuse for a parent, legal

custodian or legal guardian of a minor to obtain, aid the minor

in obtaining or allow the minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

