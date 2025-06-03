Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,031 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 819 Printer's Number 890

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - "Medically accurate." One of the following:

(1) verified or supported by the weight of peer-reviewed

medical research conducted in compliance with accepted

scientific methods;

(2) recognized as correct and objective by leading

medical organizations with relevant expertise; or

(3) recommended by or affirmed in the medical practice

guidelines of a nationally recognized accrediting

organization.

"Medically appropriate." Consistent with all of the

following:

(1) applicable legal, health and professional standards;

(2) a patient's clinical and other circumstances; and

(3) a patient's reasonably known wishes and beliefs.

Section 3. Governmental prohibition.

Neither the Commonwealth nor a political subdivision may

prohibit a parent, legal custodian or legal guardian of a minor

from obtaining, aiding the minor in obtaining or allowing the

minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

evidence-based and medically appropriate.

Section 4. Protection from child abuse claims.

It shall not constitute child abuse for a parent, legal

custodian or legal guardian of a minor to obtain, aid the minor

in obtaining or allow the minor to obtain:

(1) information that is medically accurate and medically

appropriate for the minor; or

(2) a medical service for the minor in a manner that is

20250SB0819PN0890 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 819 Printer's Number 890

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more