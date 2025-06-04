CBP officers seize more than $312K in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry this weekend seized alleged methamphetamine that totaled more than $312,000 in street value.

“As we begin to see increased traffic as local schools let out for the summer, our frontline CBP officers maintained their vigilance and stopped a significant load of methamphetamine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo City Port of Entry. “Continued enforcement activity such as this seizure illustrates the effectiveness of our border security mission and helps keep our communities safe.”

Packages containing 34.03 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on June 1 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a Chevy Suburban for secondary inspection. There, CBP officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 34.03 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have a street value of $312,188.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.