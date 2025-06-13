CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge apprehend fugitive wanted for murder

HIDALGO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers apprehended a U.S. citizen wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for capital murder, June 11.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face their criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers encountered 31-year-old Alan Alexis Ornelas, of Desoto, Texas, as he arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. CBP officers, utilizing biometric verification, confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Ornelas has been wanted since September of 2024 and is charged with capital murder by terror, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Ornelas and transported him to the Hidalgo County Jail where he will await extradition to Dallas County.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

