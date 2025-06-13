CBP officers seize more than $6.7 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted alleged methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $6,740,100, concealed in a shipment manifested as tomatillos, June 10.

“The cargo environment continues to be a top choice for trafficking organizations but our CBP officers along with our tools and technology are a force to be reckoned with,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection resulted in officers extracting 166 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 753.98 pounds concealed in the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

