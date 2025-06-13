CBP Officers intercept Canadian Citizen driving stolen Porshe valued at approximately $55K

Canadian citizen turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for possession of a stolen vehicle

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain border crossing, encountered a Canadian citizen who was driving a stolen vehicle.

On June 11, CBP officers encountered a 2023 Porsche Cayenne passenger vehicle attempting entry into the United States. The vehicle was being driven by Dileen Raad Sadullah, a 39-year-old-male citizen of Canada, heading to Plattsburgh, New York. During the primary inspection, inconsistencies in the drivers’ story resulted in a referral for a secondary inspection and additional screening.

A stolen Porshe Cayenne recovered at the Champlain, N.Y. port of entry.

During the secondary examination of the motor vehicle, officers discovered that the Porshe had been reported stolen in Canada, earlier that day. CBP officers verified Sadullah’s identity and confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen with Canadian law enforcements officials, a charge that is equivalent to a felony in the United States.

“I am proud of our CBP officers who continue to utilize their skills and experience to identify illegal activity at the border,” said Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson. “Working in conjunction with our Canadian law enforcement partners, we continue to keep our communities safe and hold those who break the law accountable.”

Sadullah was processed by CBP officers and both he and the vehicle were turned over to Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

