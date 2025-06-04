COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SELECTS BORA ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS TO DESIGN AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM & RESEARCH LIBRARY

Community Foundation Logo Bill Watson, Jeanie Lai, Everald Colas, and Danita DeHaney AAMRL Museum RENDERING

Renowned Design Firm to Lead Vision for Transformational Cultural Project in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, is proud to announce that Bora Architecture & Interiors has been selected as the lead architectural design firm for the future African American Museum & Research Library (AAMRL) in West Palm Beach. The 37,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on the historic grounds of Roosevelt High School and serve as a cornerstone of revitalization for the Coleman Park neighborhood.Bora Architecture & Interiors, a nationally acclaimed firm based in Portland, Oregon, was chosen following an extensive national search conducted collaboratively by the AAMRL Advisory Council, the AAMRL Board of Directors and the Community Foundation project team. From an initial pool of 40 candidates, Bora distinguished itself as the top choice among five finalists, earning the commission based on its visionary approach and extensive experience designing civic and cultural spaces. Notable Bora projects include the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, OH; the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in Davis, CA; the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, AZ; and the Van Cliburn Concert Hall and School of Music at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX.For this significant project, Bora assembled a “Design Collective” that brings together expertise in architecture, landscape design, community engagement and storytelling. For the architectural design, Bora will collaborate closely with Florida-based STORYN Studio for Architecture. Other key team members include Hood Design Studio for landscape architecture and placemaking, Local Projects for exhibit design, and Dr. Nashid S. Madyun for storytelling.“We are honored to be entrusted with this transformative and culturally meaningful project,” said Design Principal Jeanie Lai of Bora Architecture & Interiors. “Our team is dedicated to creating spaces that inspire, educate and connect communities — and we are excited to bring that same spirit to the AAMRL in West Palm Beach.”“This project is about more than bricks and mortar,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Chair of the AAMRL Board. “It’s about honoring the profound contributions of African Americans to our region and creating a space that informs, uplifts, and brings people together. We knew we needed a visionary architectural partner to create a cultural cornerstone that will act as an anchor for the Coleman Park community, and we’ve found that in Bora.”The AAMRL will serve as a beacon of cultural pride, economic opportunity and educational empowerment in the Coleman Park neighborhood, once the center of Black life in Palm Beach County. It is a collaborative effort led by the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, the School District of Palm Beach County, and engaged community stakeholders.The site — 1601 N. Tamarind Avenue — holds deep historical significance, once home to West Palm Beach’s historic Roosevelt High School before becoming the Roosevelt Full-Service Center. Roosevelt alumni and community members have been advocating to turn the site into something more for many years. The Community Foundation joined the effort in June 2024 when the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for the museum’s planning and development.The School District of Palm Beach County, which owns the site, has already begun renovations under Phase I, with Phase II encompassing the research library’s restoration and the construction of a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot museum building. Plans for the museum include exhibit space, a research library, and community-focused areas that will host lectures, educational programs, special exhibitions, oral histories, youth initiatives, and more.Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/african-american-museum-and-research-library/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org About Bora Architecture & InteriorsBora Architecture & Interiors is a purpose-driven design practice dedicated to crafting beautiful, environmentally responsive buildings that inspire and connect communities. Through architecture, interior design, and planning, the firm seeks to deliver tangible value and lasting impact, weaving together art and science to uncover meaningful insights rooted in each project’s unique story.From its studio in Portland, Oregon, Bora brings deep national expertise in designing for education, cultural and performing arts, public libraries, and community development—all guided by core values of health, equity, and climate-conscious design. Learn more at www.bora.co About STORYN Studio for ArchitectureSTORYN Studio for Architecture is an interdisciplinary practice of architects, designers, and urbanists with extensive experience in cultural, civic, and hospitality spaces. The firm operates with a commitment to environmental stewardship and shared agency, working in partnership with the communities it serves. STORYN creates story-driven environments that reflect collective histories and foster public connection. Their work combines rigorous research, design innovation, and close collaboration to deliver impactful, budget-conscious solutions. The practice believes design is a catalyst for social change and actively engages in shaping both the built environment and public policy to ensure placemaking resonates across all communities. Learn more at www.storynstudio.com

