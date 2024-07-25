My Wine Guide Announces SommOne Classic - Paperwhite
SommOne Classic - Paperwhite, is an eReader-based digital wine menu, offers restaurants digital interactivity while retaining the look of printed lists.
“After decades in the business, I’ve finally found the solution to keeping my wine and beverage lists current and always up to date. All my guests love it”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today My Wine Guide announces the availability of SommOne Classic - Paperwhite, an eReader based digital wine and beverage menu designed for restaurants who want the advantages of digital interactivity and connectivity but wish to retain the exact look and feel of their printed wine lists.
— Wesley Zane of Espacio Hotel / Mugen Restaurant
SommOne Classic replicates the exact appearance of a printed wine list with an interactive, hyperlinked table of contents, back button navigation and search on an eReader of the restaurant’s choice such as an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. SommOne works with a variety of eReader Paperwhite brands and models such that any restaurant operator can choose the device that is best suited for its concept, ambiance and service.
SommOne Classic not only completely eliminates the need to print wine lists, it automatically updates wine lists on the eReader in real time as items are 86’d, modified or added. Restaurant operators can keep their wine and beverage lists always up to date automatically within minutes with SommOne’s POS and Inventory integrations or by maintaining their wine and beverage menu data in their SommOne Portal.
Restaurant operators benefit from operational efficiencies while also knowing their customers have the right, up-to-date selections from which to choose and never experience “we’re sorry, we’re out of stock of that.” And with SommOne Classic restaurant operators no longer have the issue of out-of-date, static PDFs on their websites and social assets.
“The specific presentation of a wine program is integral to a restaurant operator’s brand, concept and unique dining experience. At My Wine Guide, it is important to us that we respond to our customer’s exacting requirements and tailor a solution with 2020’s technology. Utilizing eReader Paperwhite capabilities with which over 60 million people in the US are familiar, is an ideal way to provide the advantages of digital connectivity and interactivity all together in an experience that restaurants value as part of their brand and concept.”
About My Wine Guide:
My Wine Guide improves business models for restaurant and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies and state-of-the-art, branded digital experiences. My Wine Guide drives profitable traffic, engagement and loyalty with a restaurant's most profitable customers and guests – wine consumers.
