My Wine Guide® Announces Patented Software for Integrated POS Wine Menu Management

My Wine Guide + Toast SommOne is at the Center of Your Wine Program My Wine Guide: Simply Sell More Wine

My Wine Guide secures a US patent for tech that integrates SommOne® with any POS/ inventory system—no menu reconfigurations needed.

The integration was smooth and efficient, and has significantly streamlined our restaurant's admin processes, saving us countless hours of manual work and allowing us to focus more on our guests” — Aaron Meier, General Manager Elbow Room Bar and Grill

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Wine Guide is pleased to announce its recently secured US Patent 11,423,459 and the availability of its application to the integration of My Wine Guide’s SommOne platform with restaurant POS/ Inventory systems. My Wine Guide’s patented technology enables the integration of wine menu data from any leading restaurant POS or inventory system with SommOne in minutes, and most importantly, enables SommOne to read a restaurant operator’s POS wine data as is - avoiding any menu re-configurations or adjustments.With SommOne technology, integrations with leading systems such as Toast can be completed in less than a day and without any effort on the restaurant operator’s part. Once integrated, SommOne Menu Management enables both print and digital versions of Wine and Beverage Lists which are automatically updated within minutes of any changes within the wine and beverage menus of the POS/ Inventory system. Wine and beverage menu management becomes maintenance free and restaurant patrons benefit from never hearing "that selection is out-of-stock.”With its patented technology My Wine Guide has developed novel software that reads, parses and interprets unstructured wine data. Wine data is complex, conventions vary across wine regions and as a result, if it is to be read automatically, wine data needs to be interpreted based on the infinite variations applied by restaurant staff for purposes ranging from ringing up sales to keeping inventory.The applications of My Wine Guide’s technology range from machine reading wine lists in any form or structure, to parsing wine related databases to integrating with restaurant POS systems and processing POS-based wine data in whatever format the POS system and restaurant operator uses in their regular course of business.MWG Customer Quote:"The integration of My Wine Guide with our restaurant was incredibly smooth and efficient, thanks to the My Wine Guide team. The MWG team went above and beyond, always willing to assist wherever needed to ensure everything ran seamlessly. Their product has significantly streamlined our restaurant's admin processes, saving us countless hours of manual work and allowing us to focus more on our guests," says Aaron Meier General Manager Elbow Room Bar and Grill.Offit Kurman Quote:Throughout the patent process My Wine Guide worked with Offit Kurman P.A. who through diligent patent drafting demonstrated the practical application of MWG’s inventive software for parsing information for wine data, and through careful claim presentation and proactive engagement with the patent examiner were able to persuade USPTO to deem the invention patent eligible, securing valuable patent rights for MWG. Says Matthew D’Annunzio, MWG Outside General Counsel and Greg Grissett, IP Team.My Wine Guide Quote:My Wine Guide’s mission is all about helping our restaurant and hospitality customers sell more wine, and become sought out destinations for fine dining wine lovers who are the restaurant's most profitable customers, says John Kirst, Managing Partner of My Wine Guide. At the same time, My Wine Guide can help restaurants become operationally more efficient by integrating different restaurant technologies, and maximizing the time staff spends with their customers. We can’t say enough about how well Offit Kurman navigated our way through the patent process, particularly with the challenges of a software patent, added John Kirst.About My Wine GuideMy Wine Guide provides industry leading wine program solutions for restaurants, private clubs, resort, hotel and cruise operators seeking to enhance their guest experience, drive greater wine sales and lower operating costs through improved staff efficiencies. My Wine Guide serves both independent operators and global hospitality enterprises with innovative, software-based digital and print menu management solutions, wine focused inventory management capabilities and AI based personalization experiences for which it holds two US patents. My Wine Guide currently has customers and partners operating on three continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.