SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF EDUCATION DESIGN SHOWCASE

Spaces4Learning is pleased to announce the 2025 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning —a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments—a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the 2025 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.Established in 1999, the annual Education Design Showcase is a vehicle for highlighting innovative—yet practical—solutions in planning, design, architecture and construction. The program’s goal is to share ideas that will help schools of all grade levels achieve the best possible learning environments.“Congratulations to our 2025 Education Design Showcase winners. These outstanding projects are helping shape the future of education by turning bold ideas into impactful spaces for students at every level,” Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Spaces4Learning, said.View information about the winners at spaces4learning.com.2025 WinnersGrand Prize, Renovation: Austin International School Library Renovation by McKinney York ArchitectsGrand Prize, New Construction: Lewis C. Cassidy Elementary School by EwingColeProject of Distinction, New Construction: Gretna East High School by DLR Group and Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine by DLR Group###About Spaces4LearningSpaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

