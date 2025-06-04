Coin-Operated Capsule Toy Machine Now Available for Businesses from CAMSHOP.JP – Limited Pre-Sale of 50 Units
HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP, a Japanese brand known for its vehicle-themed novelty goods, has released a commercial-use capsule toy machine designed for versatility and easy setup. A limited batch of 50 units is now available.
This model accommodates capsules between 65mm and 75mm in diameter and includes 50 empty capsules and 50 custom coins. The machine is coin-operated and designed for simple installation, featuring caster wheels and a modular structure that allows vertical stacking without additional parts. It also comes with 100 extra large empty capsules, making it easy to deploy in any location.
With affordable pricing and an intuitive design, this capsule toy machine can be used in a wide variety of settings, from retail promotions to event attractions.
Main Features
Each machine is compatible with two capsule sizes: 45mm capsules (up to 200 pieces) or 75mm capsules (up to 50 pieces). It includes 50 empty 75mm capsules, although capsule colors and designs may vary. The machine comes with 50 dedicated coins required for operation. Its dimensions are 32 cm wide, 43 cm deep, and 72 cm high. The packaging size is 32 cm by 44.5 cm by 72 cm. A six-month warranty is provided under normal usage conditions. Please note that Japanese 500 yen coins cannot be used with this machine.
Creative Use Cases
Examples of potential applications include:
Event booths where attendees participate in gacha draws
Retail stores offering original merchandise or novelties to attract foot traffic
Entertainment at company parties or wedding receptions
Unique fortune-telling experiences using capsule-based fortunes
Limited-edition product campaigns and brand promotions
Product Page
https://camshop.jp/?mode=grp&gid=3067991&sort=n
About CAMSHOP.JP
CAMSHOP.JP is a lifestyle brand operated by Faith Inc., specializing in transportation-themed goods licensed by major Japanese automakers. The brand offers collectible and functional items inspired by cars, bikes, and other vehicles.
Worldwide shipping available.
Company Information
Faith Inc.
2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan-shi, Ishikawa, Japan
Phone: +81-76-287-6593
Email: 27@faith-jp.com
Business hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (JST), Monday to Friday
Website: https://camshop.jp/
