Former SAP Customer Success Leader Jason Didday Joins Vroozi as Head of Partnerships and Alliances

25-year procurement software veteran brings deep enterprise relationships and customer success expertise to accelerate strategic partnership growth

What attracted me to Vroozi is their focus on solving the mid-market procurement challenge with a lightweight, easy-to-deploy platform that complements rather than competes with existing ERP system.” — Jason Didday, Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announced that Jason Didday has joined the company as Head of Partnerships and Alliances. Didday brings 25 years of procurement software experience and deep relationships across the enterprise technology ecosystem, having most recently served as VP of Customer Success North America at SAP, where he built and led the customer success program that protected over $1 billion in cloud revenue.At Vroozi, Didday will spearhead global partnership initiatives with major software providers including SAP, Deltek, and IBM, as well as leading consulting firms such as Accenture, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte. His appointment reflects Vroozi's strategic focus on building an ecosystem of complementary partnerships that help mid-market and enterprise customers achieve rapid time-to-value with procurement automation."Jason represents exactly the kind of procurement and partnership expertise that will accelerate our next phase of growth," said Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Vroozi. "Vroozi is uniquely positioned to solve the supply chain challenges of the multinational enterprise, but also provide the same procurement application suite to the mid-market workforce. Jason's deep understanding of both the technical and business challenges facing procurement and finance teams, combined with his proven ability to build successful customer relationships at scale, makes him the perfect leader to help our partners deliver rapid ROI across this entire spectrum of customers."Throughout his career at SAP, Didday managed customer success for SAP’s largest strategic accounts and launched a team that grew to over 200 customer success managers covering major Fortune 100 companies. Prior to his leadership roles, Didday established SAP's Model Company and Services Portfolio offerings for the global services sales organization and spent years as a procurement and supply chain consultant implementing ERP solutions for mid-market and Fortune 500 companies at Accenture and other firms."What attracted me to Vroozi is their focus on solving the mid-market procurement challenge with a lightweight, easy-to-deploy platform that complements rather than competes with existing ERP systems," said Didday. "Too many procurement solutions try to boil the ocean or overthink what should be straightforward purchasing processes. Vroozi delivers a consumer-like marketplace experience that procurement teams can deploy in weeks, not years, while giving finance and procurement professionals the spend control and compliance they need. This approach creates quick wins that allow our partners to focus on the strategic, differentiating capabilities that drive accelerated business value for their clients."Didday's appointment comes as Vroozi continues its rapid expansion following record 31% subscription revenue growth in 2024. The company has been recognized in 78 G2 reports and earned 58 badges for performance and customer satisfaction, while expanding into new vertical markets including aerospace and defense, commercial real estate, and distillery operations.The partnership strategy under Didday's leadership will focus on positioning Vroozi as the agile procurement solution that accelerates implementation timelines for larger ERP deployments. This approach addresses a critical gap in the mid-market, where organizations need enterprise-grade procurement capabilities without the complexity and extended implementation cycles of traditional enterprise software."We're not looking to replace an organization’s ERP backbone," added Didday. "We're here to solve the procurement and finance automation pieces quickly and effectively so that our partners can focus on the complex, strategic implementations that truly differentiate their clients' operations. This collaborative approach creates value for everyone—faster wins for customers, stronger relationships for our partners, and accelerated growth for Vroozi."About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, increase spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

