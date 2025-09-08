Appli Launches Guided Home Equity Calculator to Help Credit Unions Capture High-Value Lending Opportunities

New AI-powered tool provides real-time property valuations and personalized guidance for home equity lines of credit

We took the guesswork out of home equity calculations by pulling property values in real-time. Instead of wondering 'What's my house worth?' and 'How much can I borrow?' members get immediate answers.” — Tim Pranger, CEO and Founder, Appli

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, a provider of AI-powered financial calculators for credit unions and community banks, today announced the launch of its Guided Home Equity Calculator, designed to help financial institutions capitalize on growing member interest in home equity lending.The new guided home equity calculator integrates real-time property valuations and provides step-by-step guidance through the home equity line of credit (HELOC) evaluation process. Members enter their address and receive current estimated home values along with potential line of credit amounts based on their mortgage balance and desired draw."We took the guesswork out of home equity calculations by pulling actual property values in real-time," said Tim Pranger, CEO and founder of Appli. "Instead of members wondering 'What's my house worth?' and 'How much can I borrow?', they get immediate, personalized answers that build confidence to move forward."The calculator provides clear explanations of introductory rates versus variable rates after promotional periods, helping members understand the full cost structure. Interactive features allow members to adjust loan amounts and see real-time payment calculations on both desktop and mobile devices.Like other Appli calculators, the tool captures valuable lead information including property addresses and borrowing preferences, enabling credit unions to develop targeted marketing strategies for high-value lending products without requiring personal information until members choose to proceed."Credit unions can identify which neighborhoods show the most interest in home equity products and tailor their outreach accordingly," Pranger added. "It's intelligence that helps them compete more effectively for this important lending category."The calculator can be embedded with a single line of code and customized to reflect each credit union's specific rates, terms, and brand guidelines. Credit unions can deploy the tool across their website, mobile app, and marketing campaigns within minutes.About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help credit unions and community banks create personalized, engaging experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with intelligent guidance, Appli's tools boost member confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculators, visit hiappli.com

