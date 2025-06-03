Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 03, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 3, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:59 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report in compliance with the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law 2023 Act 29 Section 1505, from
Pennsylvania State University regarding Fiscal Year Contracts Over $5,000
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, June2, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania
Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner
recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 247 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 248 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1534 Finance
HB 1538 Game And Fisheries
HB 1539 Education
HB 1540 Labor And Industry
HB 1541 Judiciary
HB 1542 Labor And Industry
HB 1543 Labor And Industry
HB 1544 State Government
HB 1545 Transportation
HB 1546 Transportation
HB 1547 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1548 Insurance
HB 1549 Labor And Industry
SB 302 Judiciary
SB 731 Aging And Older Adult Services
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Housing, Tourism, Recreation & Economic Development to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Health Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and recognizing the friendship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan.
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
