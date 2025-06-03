Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 03, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 3, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:59 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report in compliance with the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law 2023 Act 29 Section 1505, from

Pennsylvania State University regarding Fiscal Year Contracts Over $5,000

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, June2, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 247     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 248     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 1534   Finance

HB 1538   Game And Fisheries

HB 1539   Education

HB 1540   Labor And Industry

HB 1541   Judiciary

HB 1542   Labor And Industry

HB 1543   Labor And Industry

HB 1544   State Government

HB 1545   Transportation

HB 1546   Transportation

HB 1547   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1548   Insurance

HB 1549   Labor And Industry

                   

SB 302      Judiciary

SB 731      Aging And Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1342

 From Housing, Tourism, Recreation & Economic Development to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 197

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 282

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 425

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 583

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 627

From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed

HB 811

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 852

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 853

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 858

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1140

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1347

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HB 1359

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1431

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 1460

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1507

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HR 227

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 238

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 243

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 518

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 164

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 166

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and recognizing the friendship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan.        

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 4, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

