Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 03, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 3, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:59 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report in compliance with the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law 2023 Act 29 Section 1505, from

Pennsylvania State University regarding Fiscal Year Contracts Over $5,000

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, June2, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 9, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 247 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 248 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1534 Finance

HB 1538 Game And Fisheries

HB 1539 Education

HB 1540 Labor And Industry

HB 1541 Judiciary

HB 1542 Labor And Industry

HB 1543 Labor And Industry

HB 1544 State Government

HB 1545 Transportation

HB 1546 Transportation

HB 1547 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1548 Insurance

HB 1549 Labor And Industry

SB 302 Judiciary

SB 731 Aging And Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1342 From Housing, Tourism, Recreation & Economic Development to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 164 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 166 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to continue its support of Taiwan and recognizing the friendship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan. 203-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.