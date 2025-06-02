Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 02, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 2, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

·         An annual report as required by the Right to Know Legislation, from the University of Pittsburgh

regarding Federal Form 990 for Fiscal Year 2023 and the 25 Highest Paid Non-Officers

 

·         A biennial report as required under Section 155(c) of The Associations Code, from the Department of

State’s Corporation Bureau Advisory regarding the 2025 Report to the General Assembly

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 


Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 244     Health

HR 246     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

 

HB 180     Education

HB 300     Judiciary

HB 1500   Education

HB 1520   Education

HB 1523   Transportation

HB 1524   Transportation

HB 1532   Local Government

HB 1533   Judiciary

HB 1535   Education

HB 1536   Education

HB 1537   Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 589

From Environmental & Natural Resource Protection to Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 242

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 331

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 501

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 808

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 960

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 994

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1058

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1072

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1344

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1412

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1420

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1421

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1500

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 1511

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 169

From Education Reported as Committed

SB 349

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 232

A Resolution recognizing May 15, 2025, through June 15, 2025, as "Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to raise public awareness, promote acceptance and support individuals living with Tourette syndrome and related disorders.  

199-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 3, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

