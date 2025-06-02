Daily Session Report for Monday, June 02, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 2, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by the Right to Know Legislation, from the University of Pittsburgh
regarding Federal Form 990 for Fiscal Year 2023 and the 25 Highest Paid Non-Officers
· A biennial report as required under Section 155(c) of The Associations Code, from the Department of
State’s Corporation Bureau Advisory regarding the 2025 Report to the General Assembly
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 244 Health
HR 246 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 180 Education
HB 300 Judiciary
HB 1500 Education
HB 1520 Education
HB 1523 Transportation
HB 1524 Transportation
HB 1532 Local Government
HB 1533 Judiciary
HB 1535 Education
HB 1536 Education
HB 1537 Finance
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Environmental & Natural Resource Protection to Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing May 15, 2025, through June 15, 2025, as "Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to raise public awareness, promote acceptance and support individuals living with Tourette syndrome and related disorders.
199-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
