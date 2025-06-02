Daily Session Report for Monday, June 02, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

June 2, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by the Right to Know Legislation, from the University of Pittsburgh

regarding Federal Form 990 for Fiscal Year 2023 and the 25 Highest Paid Non-Officers

· A biennial report as required under Section 155(c) of The Associations Code, from the Department of

State’s Corporation Bureau Advisory regarding the 2025 Report to the General Assembly

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration





Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 244 Health

HR 246 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 180 Education

HB 300 Judiciary

HB 1500 Education

HB 1520 Education

HB 1523 Transportation

HB 1524 Transportation

HB 1532 Local Government

HB 1533 Judiciary

HB 1535 Education

HB 1536 Education

HB 1537 Finance

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 589 From Environmental & Natural Resource Protection to Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 232 A Resolution recognizing May 15, 2025, through June 15, 2025, as "Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to raise public awareness, promote acceptance and support individuals living with Tourette syndrome and related disorders. 199-4

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.