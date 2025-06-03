House Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1763
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors
CIRESI, MUSTELLO, ARMANINI, T. DAVIS, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, RABB, PICKETT, FREEMAN, BRENNAN, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, SCHMITT, BOROWSKI, HOWARD, VITALI, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, COOPER, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of June 2025 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating June 2025 as “Italian-American Heritage Month” in Pennsylvania
Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM
