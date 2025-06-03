Happy Pride Month 2025 - Serving ALL Those Who Served

Pride Month honors and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community—including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, other sexual orientations and gender identities. Observed each June, it serves as a time to raise awareness, promote equality, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Pride Month traces its roots to the Stonewall Uprising in June 1969 in New York City. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community, the response sparked days of protests and activism, marking a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Three decades later, in June 1999, President Bill Clinton issued Proclamation 7203, officially recognizing the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to American society. Today, Pride is celebrated across the United States and around the world through parades, events, and acts of advocacy.

The Importance of Allyship

Even if you don’t identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, you can still play a meaningful role in supporting those who do. Allyship involves actively listening, learning from the community, and taking thoughtful, informed action. Here are several ways to support the LGBTQIA+ community:

Celebrating Pride at WDVA

At WDVA, we are proud to support and stand with our LGBTQIA+ employees, veterans, and community members. Please take a moment to explore our LGBTQ+ Veterans Resource Page for programs, services, and support.

By amplifying marginalized voices, challenging systems of inequality, creating inclusive environments, and advocating for equal rights, allies help drive progress. Whether through supporting LGBTQIA+ focused organizations, educating yourself about queer experiences, or speaking up against discrimination, your actions can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable world.

Imagine being a young transgender person living in Texas or Florida—facing not only harmful rhetoric from state leaders but also the loss of access to essential health care. Or picture a same-sex couple in Mississippi who recently adopted a child, yet still live with uncertainty, knowing that less than ten years ago their state had a ban on gay adoption—overturned only by a federal court.

These concerns are not hypothetical. With the recent conservative shift in the U.S. Supreme Court, civil rights organizations remain vigilant, preparing for possible challenges to long-standing protections for same-sex marriage and family rights. The threat is real: in 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, explicitly expressed interest in revisiting Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Fortunately, Congress responded later that year by passing the Respect for Marriage Act, ensuring federal recognition and protection of same-sex and interracial marriages across state lines.

The LGBTQIA+ community is a group that must be protected and celebrated without question. As we reflect on the progress we have made, the programs we have developed, and the work that lies ahead, Pride Month provides yet another opportunity for us to envision a world where everyone can live authentically and proudly.

