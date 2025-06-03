MPD Investigating Trinidad Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 7:52 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the rear of the 1200 block of Raum Street, NE. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital where, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Kalil Jerald Brown of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25082481

###