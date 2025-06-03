Center for Black Equity Announces Free World Pride Community Conversations Summit at Howard University

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the global celebration of World Pride 2025, Center for Black Equity (CBE) proudly announces the World Pride Community Conversations Summit, taking place June 4–6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM nightly at the Blackburn Center at Howard University.This totally free summit is a community space—by community, for community—created to center Black LGBTQ+ voices during one of the most historic Pride celebrations in the world. The World Pride Community Conversations Summit brings together community members, advocates, students, and leaders to explore solutions at the intersection of racial justice, LGBTQ+ equity, public health, and collective liberation.This event is brought to life by the collaborative efforts of:• Howard University Office of Intercultural Affairs & LGBTQ Resource Center• National Black Justice Collective (NBJC)• Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc.• DC Office of Human Rights• NMAC• Destination Tomorrow“We’re making space for the people who are too often left out of the conversation,” said Kenya Hutton, President & CEO of Center for Black Equity (CBE). “This World Pride Community Conversations Summit is not just part of Pride—it’s part of a movement. This is for us, by us. And it’s free because our voices are priceless.”Summit Highlights Include:• Keynote speakers from the Black LGBTQ+ community• Empowering workshops on health equity, civil rights, and advocacy• Meaningful dialogue and connection in a welcoming, affirming spaceEvent Details:📍 Blackburn Center, Howard University📅 June 4–6, 2025🕕 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM nightly💵 100% FREE🔗 Register now: http://communityconversationssummit.eventbrite.com/ 📧 Contact: dcbp@centerforblackequity.org_________________________________About Center for Black Equity:Center for Black Equity is the global leader in advancing Black LGBTQ+ equity through health advocacy, economic empowerment, and community-centered initiatives. As the offical organizer of DC Black Pride and a key partner in World Pride 2025, CBE is committed to creating spaces where Black LGBTQ+ people are celebrated, supported, and heard.

