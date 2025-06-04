GreenLight Credentials Launches ReadyToWork AI to Help Students Prepare for Internships and Job Interviews

Mindy Hampton, ESC 16, Amarillo, TX. Michael Pflug, ESC 10, Dallas, TX.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReadyToWork AI is a platform developed in close partnership with major school districts and colleges to help their students prepare for internships and jobs. Over 70 academic institutions have already signed up and are actively benefiting from the platform’s impact on student preparation and workforce readiness.The platform equips students with the skills, confidence, and guidance they need to stand out in competitive interview settings. Its AI-powered resume builder walks students through the process of crafting polished, professional resumes by asking targeted questions that highlight their strengths, experiences, and career goals, even when they have limited work history. At the same time, ReadyToWork AI streamlines administrative processes, enabling educators and counselors to support more students with personalized, scalable career readiness tools.“These tools are more than just a resume builder or interview simulator—they're a dynamic bridge between classroom preparation and real-world career readiness. The resume tool walks students through the critical thinking required to craft a compelling and professional resume, even when their experience is limited. It empowers them to articulate their strengths in ways that are aligned with employer expectations and the modern workforce. The interview component is equally transformative. Students are placed in simulated interview environments that reflect the tone, pacing, and pressure of a real-life experience, providing them with a safe yet authentic space to grow. For many students, especially those without access to informal career networks, this is their first exposure to professional expectations and standards. It levels the playing field and gives them a chance to rehearse, reflect, and refine their responses in ways that build confidence and enhance their capabilities. Whether students are preparing for their first part-time job or mapping out a long-term career pathway, the Ready-to-Work Tools help turn abstract skills into tangible competencies. They’re an invaluable asset to any program focused on making postsecondary success a reality, not just a possibility.”– Michael Pflug“GreenLight’s ReadyToWork AI tools are providing students the confidence and skills to land the interview and shine in the interview room. The Interview Simulator provides realistic practice, while the Resume Builder helps them craft professional, eye-catching résumés with ease. These tools are a powerful way to prepare students for their next steps and help them succeed!”– Mindy Hampton• Resume Creation - Students build professional resumes tailored to their strengths and goals. The tool prompts users with targeted questions that explore their unique talents, academic pathways, and extracurricular involvement.• Interview Practice - Realistic, AI-driven simulations allow students to rehearse interviews and improve their communication skills in a safe environment.• Career Counselor Dashboard - Real-time tracking enables counselors to monitor student progress, offer timely interventions, and manage support for a larger caseload with greater efficiency.• Operational Efficiency - ReadyToWork AI significantly reduces time-consuming administrative tasks by automating resume reviews, interview prep tracking, and progress monitoring. This efficiency frees up valuable counselor time, enabling staff to support a much larger number of students without compromising quality. By streamlining operations, schools and districts can extend career readiness services to more students than ever before, even with limited resources.• Confidence Building - Simulated real-world scenarios prepare students to handle job interviews and professional environments with poise and assurance.About GreenLight Credentials GreenLight Credentials is a leading provider of digital credentialing solutions, offering a secure and user-friendly platform for managing and sharing verified records. With a focus on education and career preparation, GreenLight empowers individuals to take control of their academic and professional journeys.

